No lifeguards at Bixler Beach this summer
KENDALLVILLE — Swimmers are welcome on the beaches at Bixler Lake again this summer, but there will be no lifeguards stationed on the beaches. Swimmers will use the beaches at their own risk.
Small children and non-swimmers of any age ashould be accompanties by an adult for safety. The Kendallville Parks Departnent grooms the beaches and conducts weekly water tests, which exceed state health standards.
Community band to gather for rehearsal
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Community Band will meet June 5 at 6 p.m. for its first rehearsal of the year at LaGrange first United Methodist Church. All musicians are welcome.
Church to host free citizenship classes
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will offer free classes to assist immigrants who are preparing for the test to qualify for United States Citizenship.
Classes will meet on two Thursday evenings per month. Lessons will be based on the vocabulary lists, lesson plans, and test questions as provided on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
All lessons and materials will be presented free of charge. Interested students can sign-up for the classes by calling Mt. Zion at 260-463-3624.
Dates for classes to begin will be announced soon. Classes will start at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located across from North Pointe Plaza at 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
