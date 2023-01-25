LIGONIER — Theatre33, West Noble’ś theater troupe, is putting the final touches on its production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” opening Friday at 7 p.m. in the high school cafetorium. Performances are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for students for general seating. The box office opens one hour before the show begins.
Theatre33 is excited to have a live pit band, featuring high school band director Alex Villalpando on drums and Central Noble Elementary and Primary music teacher Julie Price on piano.
“Little Shop pf Horrors’ is a horro comedy rock musical written by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken.
Meek flower shop assistant Seymour pines for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store.
After Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend, Orin, to the plant after Orin’s accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.
Many familiar songs became popular after the 1986 film starring Rick Morranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin. Audiences will recognize “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me Seymour,” “Dentist,” and “Suddenly Seymour” among the tunes.
Theatre33 also has special thanks to Summit City Music Theatre for the use of the Audrey II puppets
The West Noble cast is: Seymour Krelborn, Isaac Mendoza; Audrey, Lily Klein; Ms. Mushnik, Madison Lazar; Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Kyle Barnes; Audrey II Voice, Mia Owens; Audrey II Puppeteer, Kim Correa; Crystal, Victoria Storm; Chiffon — Valeria Montelango; Ronnette, Abigail Hawn; The Voice, Nick Stoops; Interviewer, Nick Stoops; Wino 1, Max Hawn; Wino 2, Kyle Barnes; Bums — Victoria Servin and Alicia Alcala; Interesting Customer, Max Hawn; Mr. Berstein, Max Hawn; Mrs. Luce, Max Hawn; Agent Skip Snip, Max Hawn; and Patrick Martin, Arturo Barrera.
The ensemble includes Arturo Barrera, Lilliana Baldwin, Alicia Alcala, Victoria Servin, Isabella Barnes and Max Hawn.
Crew members are: stage manager, Graecyn Stoops; assistant stage manager, Abigail Hawn; costumes, Madison Lazar; choreography, Abi Hawn; tech, Nick Stoops and Ella Lazaar.
