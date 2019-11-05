KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is happy to be a partner in Rome City’s “Lakeside Holidays” event, held annually the third weekend of November. Through the library, anyone is able to win a free ticket to the event’s Holiday House Walk, just by finding a rock.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, four specially designed Rambling Rocks will be hidden in key locations around Rome City. Anyone who finds one of the “Lakeside Holidays” rocks can bring it to the library’s Limberlost Branch to exchange it for a free ticket to the Lakeside Holidays House Walk.
All rocks found must be turned into the Limberlost Branch during regular business hours throughout the week and by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.16. Watch the Kendallville Public Library’s Facebook Page for updates and hints, or join the Rambling Rocks Facebook Group.
The House Walk will take place on Saturday, Nov.16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature four houses all decked out for the holidays. Brochures listing all Lakeside Holidays events on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov.16, are available at the Limberlost Branch and many other businesses in Rome City.
