Wayne Center, Second Trimester
All A’s Honor Roll
Third Grade: James Deveau, Jaedyn Diehm, Kyndra Krontz, Tyler Leighty, Emmy Oburn, Joey Petersen, Elizabeth Walkup, Owen Will, Kennedy David, Olivia Henson, Dominic Miller, Renji Peterson and Bailey Ruse
Fourth Grade: Jadelyn Mack, Ashlynn Bell, Owen Diehl, Lexy Kammerer and Dane Pippenger
Fifth Grade: Lillian Oburn and Allison Walkup.
All A’s & B’s Honor Roll
Third Grade: Jack Bolen, Stella Hanson, Tyson Kimmell, Payton Amburgey and Samantha Farmer
Fourth Grade: Wyatt Bolen, Isabella Dean, Kiera Derry, Dixie Himes, Kollin Krebs, Gavyn Krehl, Ava McClelland, Hailey Molorgik, Lucas Rouch, Tayvon Stidams, Casey Tuttle, Braylee Everage, Keegan Bateman, Courtney Edwards, Ashley Eggering, Grace Palmer, Gabi Schermerhorn, Ben Spidel and Grey Taylor.
Fifth Grade: Brianna Bortner, Zoie Conley, Lillyan James, Malorie Marshall, Carter McKinley, Elle Mettert, Leila Montoya, Bradyn Owsley, Warren Ritchie, Kelby Townsend, Ellisyn Will, Alexandra Carpenter, Rian David, Anna Deveau, Kane Garton and Abrianna Holden.
South Side Elementary, Second Trimester
All A’s
Third grade: Jaxx Ernsberger, Alejandro Ibarra, Haylee Rigsby-Hart, Isabell Torres, Kylee Barker, Riley Batcheller, Sharon Carpenter, Mykenzie Delcamp and Rayland Dennis.
Fourth grade: Jill Colbert, Evie Reed, Reid Barker, Lynden Boese, Silas Edwards and Solei Flores.
A & B’s
Third grade: Lydia Robinson, J.T. Tarr, Chad Smith, Aubree Barker, Armani Contreras, Angel Garcia, Lucy Harr, Gracie Kerzman, Carter Parsell, Alissa Rastetter, Emma Dennsion, Jaydyn Garcia, Issac Gonzelez, Mya Green, Lakota Hacker, Sofia Hernandez, Adrian Hicks, Matthew Reed and Kallen Sowles.
Fourth grade: Makayla Baker, Addison Boehme, Caleb Conley, Savannah Frey, Damion Godsey, Navan Luna, Khiana Mc Daniels, Gavin Meek, Roman Pita, Raylin Terry, Lukas Duncan, Logan Gibson, Dayde Hudson, Jenna Opper, Lillian Ruiz, Evan Sells, Issac Smith, Issac Spencer, Conner Tarr, Bader Alhatrashi, Jazlyn Carteaux and Samantha Fox.
Fifth grade: Kenna Campbell, Autumn Erickson and Lucas Troyer.
