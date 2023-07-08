Manchester University students at the North Manchester campus have been placed across the United States with summer internships in a variety of fields.
Elaina Halferty of Columbia City is among those students. She is carrying a major in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.
Halferty is a counselor at Camp Red Cedar in Fort Wayne. Camp Red Cedar offers individuals of all abilities the chance to explore, play and grow while enjoying traditional summer camp activities, including swimming, fishing and horseback riding.
There, Halferty facilitates growth, encourages play and works with campers to accomplish their goals for their week at camp, which range from participating in activities to building meaningful relationships.
