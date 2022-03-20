If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen one of those posts on Facebook on Twitter — a bunch of grey, yellow and green boxes with “Wordle” over the top of them?
If you’re wondering what the heck that is — and if you haven’t already gotten on board playing — Wordle is a recently popular online word game.
It’s quick to play and easy to learn, and a great way to take five minutes to give your brain a quick challenge.
Previously an independent run site, Wordle was purchased and now operated by the New York Times. Daily games can be found online at nytimes.com/games/wordle.
If you’re not already playing, or if you’re looking to improve your daily game, here’s the rundown.
The basics
When you pop open your daily Wordle, you’ll be confronted with six rows of five boxes and a keyboard.
Your goal: Figure out the day’s five-letter mystery word.
Start by punching in your first word.
Once you hit enter, the game will highlight the individual letters in your word in three different colors, gray, yellow and green.
Gray indicates that the letter isn’t in the word, so it can safely be eliminated from future guesses.
Yellow indicates the letter is in the word, but you’ve got it in the wrong spot.
Green indicates that you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.
Unless you’re lucky enough to guess the word on your first try, you’ll move on to your next guesses, building off the information you’ve received from your first few guesses.
If you get the word before using up all of your six guesses, you win! The game will record how many guesses it took you to figure it out and over time, you can track your stats.
If you fail to get the word in six guesses, you lose.
While you’re free to share your daily success (or failure), just remember not to spoil the game for others. Don’t discuss the letters or words you used if you share your results on social media.
Improve your strategy
There’s a few tips to up your Wordle game and have greater success to ensure you never miss a word. Here’s a few ideas:
• Have a good opening word.
Your first guess is one of your most important, because it’s going to narrow down some key letters for you.
Think about “Wheel of Fortune.” The free letters you get in the bonus round of R, S, T, L, N, E, because they’re the five most common consonants and the most common vowel, so they’re great letters to try to include in your first guess.
For me, I used RAILS as my opening word.
• How about a good second word, too?
Maybe you’ll get a lot of good information from your first word. Maybe land one letter in the right spot, or find one or two others that are in the daily word. But, then again, maybe you’ll strike out.
But even when you do land a couple letters, you might find that ignoring them in favor of more information might serve you better.
For me, I like to used the word TONED as my second word. That used five more unique letters after the first guess and finishes out the rest of the Wheel of Fortune letters. It also takes care of every vowel except for U.
With 10 of 26 letters used, and potentially all of the clues you need, you’ll be set up well to figure out the daily word.
• Watch out for double letters
Words with double letters like SMALL or CARAT or SPURS can be tricky ones, because the game doesn’t give you any hints that a letter may be used more than once in a word. That can lead to you chasing other letters and using up your guesses.
• Don’t be afraid to ignore right-placed letters
Getting a letter in the right place is key to winning, but sometimes it can hold you back from solving the puzzle. If you only know your word starts with S but don’t know the rest, using S in every subsequent gives you just four chances to figure out the rest of the letters instead of five.
For example, if you have SHI_S, but you don’t know the last letter, you can potentially lose by guessing one at a time. It could be SHINS or SHIPS or SHIVS. Using a guess like PINES could help you eliminate multiple letters you still need, by simply ignoring the ones you do for one guess.
Note: If you play on Hard Mode, you can’t do the above, because that mode requires you to use the letters you’ve identified in subsequent guesses.
• Not sure? Guess!
If you type something that’s not in the dictionary, the game will reject your response, so you get a little help not wasting guesses on words that don’t exist.
So if you’re sitting there with a bunch of letters but not exactly sure how they fit together, mix them up and see what happens.
As an example, one day I had the letters R, A, T, L, U, just not in the right order. The word wasn’t immediately clear, so I sat there typing in UTRAL, LURAT, TRUAL before finally realizing it was ULTRA.
Plenty of imitators
Wordle became an overnight sensation and they say the imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. As such, tons of imitators have popped up all over the web and app stores.
If you want to play more than one per day, a game like Word Master gives you the same Wordle fun, just with the option to play as many puzzles as you’d like.
Maybe one word is too easy, so how about games that simply offer more words to figure out at once like Dordle (two words) or Qordle (four words).
Worldle is a similar game except with one twist — you’re guessing countries of the world. You’re shown an outline, then your guesses will tell you how far away the right country is from the one you guessed.
There’s all kinds of other games. Primel uses prime numbers. Nerdle uses math equations. Dungleon is like a little dungeon crawlers with heroes, monsters and loot to gather. There’s even a Taylor Swift specific Taylordle.
Basically, if you’ve got an interest, there’s probably a Wordle clone out there for you.
