These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Brooklyn Rose, a girl, was born May 21 to Steven and Wanda (Bontrager) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Julianna Marie, a girl, was born May 21 to Lyle and Nora (Miller) Graber, Ligonier.
Benjamin Lamar, a boy, was born May 21 to Kyle and Cheryl (Glick) Schrock, Goshen.
Dalen James, a boy, was born May 21 to Myron and Karen (Nissley) Lambright, Millersburg.
Daryl Jay, a boy, was born May 20 to Lester and Viola (Bontrager) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Angela Joli, a girl, was born May 20 to Joseph and Ann (Schlabach) Miller, Shipshewana.
Brianna Jo, a girl, was born May 19 to Wendall and Doris (Yoder) Slabaugh, Middlebury.
Julia Sara, a girl, was born May 19 to Samuel and Marlene (whetstone) Schrock, Howe.
Lori Jo, a girl, was born May 18 to John and LuEtta (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Ellen Kathleen, a girl, was born May 18 to Wayne and Darla (Miller) Beechy, Topeka.
