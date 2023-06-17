Rome City Elementary School
All A’s
Third Grade: Jayce Cagle, Rhyker Hicks, Kendra Mullins, Jullian Ruiz and Ross Schamberger.
Fourth Grade: Tylan Everidge and Elysia Heureuse.
Fifth Grade: Rafef Al Mwalad, Hadeel Alsayaghi, Ethan Bortner, Braxton Brown, Elizabella Burton, Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine, Jennifer Kever, Carson Mase, Kristina McCleery, Holly Morrison, Gavin Priddy, Brystol Reynolds, Nizar Saif, Aubree Schamberger, Kloey Smith, Vera Williams, Draven Wyatt and Zoewie Zimmerman.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Hanan Al-salimi, Drake Ferguson, Michael Gray, Carter Haines, Jaxon Jarrett, Christian Rummel, Collin Shepherd, Aaralynn Willison.
Fourth Grade: Larissa Gillett, Owen Hague, Berlin Maurer, Emmie Pruitt and Arwa Shamman.
Fifth Grade: Eman Al-Salimi, Abeer Alfadhli, Isaiah Arnett, Chloe Etter, Lily Hicks, Waylen Hoffman, Piper Kline, Kristian Kraushaar, Tucker Logan, Amethyst Payne, Autumn Secrist.
