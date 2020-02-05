KENDALLVILLE — Sixth-grader Ben Reed is the champion of the St. John Lutheran School’s National Geographic Geography Bee, held Jan. 29.
Oshea Bailey was the runner-up. Ten students in grades 4 through 8 competed before the student body and parents.
Representing the fourth grade were Nathaniel Bontrager and Brody Workman. The fifth grade representatives were Rhoda Bontrager and Jack Slater. Aiden Hoffman and Ben Reed represented the sixth grade. The seventh grade was represented by Lex Moser and Trey Warren and the eighth grade was represented by Oshea Bailey and Matthew McKinley.
After seven rounds Oshea Bailey, Lex Moser and Ben Reed were left in the competition. In the eighth round, Bailey and Moser both missed their questions. They battled for four more rounds before Moser missed his question, capturing third place.
Bailey and Reed entered the championship round. They battled head to head for another three rounds, with Reed answering two questions correctly and Bailey missing all three.
As school champion, Reed will complete an online test which could qualify him to advance to the state competition.
