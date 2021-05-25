Library closes Friday for training
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library will be closed Friday for staff in-service training.
Library branches to observe holiday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. to begin the summer adventure.
