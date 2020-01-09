Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following people were granted wedding licenses from mid-December through this week by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Soloman L. McCray and Crystal S. Gaile, both of Angola
• Kyle M. Cooper and Megan Terrell, both of Angola
• Charles L. Drake, Jackson, Michigan, and Diana K. Gucker, Hillsdale, Michigan
• Michael P. Johnson, Fremont, and Tabitha R. Hale, Angola
• Henry J. Davit and Amber Davit, both of Angola
• Rickie L. Curtland and Sandra L. Austin, both of Angola
• Jason M. Mettert, Brentwood, Tennessee, and Larissa Kothe, Germany
• Jacob D. Hochstedler and Jenna Carey, both of Sanford, Florida
• Elizabeth E. Keith and Auston P. Griffin, both of Angola
• Brady S. Hantz and Dylen Hobel, both of Fremont
• Joseph D. Brown, Ashley, and Jessica M. Phillips, Angola
• Don S. Marquardt and Cynthia Tolson, both of Angola
• Roman N. Nichols, Fremont, and Amiela R. Emerick, Fort Wayne
• Anthony W. Warren, Angola, and Sissy Dominguez, Fremont
• Allyson McGlothan, Angola, and Christopher Young, Fort Wayne
