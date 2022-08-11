These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Zaciah Lavon, a boy, was born Aug. 10 to Steven and Elaine Hochstetler, Topeka.
Brooklyn Diane, a girl, was born Aug. 9 to Lamar and Beth Miller, Millersburg.
Jana Sue, a girl, was born Aug. 9 to Garry and Kristina (Lehman) Miller, Topeka.
Raylan James, a boy, was born Aug. 8 to Andrew and Marla (Lehman) Hochstetler, Millersburg.
Oaklynn Reese, a girl, was born Aug. 7 to Lawade and Lisa (Troyer) Schwartz, Shipshewana.
Ethan Glen, a boy, was born Aug. 7 to Calvin and Amy (Borkholder) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Heidi Noelle, a girl, was born Aug. 7 to Blaine and Rachel (Kauffman) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Noah Malachi, a boy, was born Aug. 6 to Joseph and Darla (Bontrager) Wingard, LaGrange.
Edith Annette, a girl, was born Aug. 5 to Maynard and Christina (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Austin Luke, a boy, was born Aug. 4 to Delmar and Waneta (Schlabach) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Hannah Ruth, a girl, was born Aug. 4 to Jerry and JoAnna (Miller) Whetstone, Shipshewana.
Kristin Eileen, a girl, was born Aug. 4 to Raymond and Ida (Yoder) Eash, LaGrange.
Maria Nicole, a girl, was born July 29 to Steven and Lavera (Lambright) Yoder, Goshen.
