FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is planning its second annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraising dinner for Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Summit. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. for the 21-and-older event.
Tickets are $35 per person and includes a pasta dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. A cash bar will be available.
The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is a 501c3 organization which rescues pit bull type breeds, working to rehabilitate, foster and eventually adopt these breeds to responsible owners.
One of the organization’s main missions is a spay and neuter program which includes not only spaying or neutering all dogs that are taken in, but to reach out to the community to assist pet owners with spaying or neutering if they have financial hardship or cannot afford the procedure.
The coalition will accept sponsorships for the event at several levels. Email fortwaynepitbullcolaition@gmail.com for more information on sponsorships.
Financial donations are tax deductible and may be mailed to FWPBC, P.O. Box 13064 Fort Wayne IN 46867; or to PayPal us: fwpitbullcoalition@gmail.com. Find more information at www.fwpbc.org or www.Facebook.com/FWPBC.
