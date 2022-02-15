KENDALLVILLE — Marching Knights Band Boosters will serve a pasta dinner Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the high school to benefit East Noble’s bands. The high school jazz band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Dinners of pasta, salad, bread, dessert and drinks are $10 per person. Carryout meals are available. For carryout orders of four or more meals, text 260-242-3367 with a name and the number of dinners requested.
