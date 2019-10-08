Square dance club meeting Friday
ANGOLA — The Magic Squares dance club will host a square dance Friday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
The dance starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.
The Magic Squares meet regularly throughout the year and invite new members.
