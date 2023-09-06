CHICAGO — September is National Preparedness Month, and FEMA Region 5 in Chicago encourages everyone to prepare for their disaster risks by taking control of their personal readiness. The Ready Campaign’s 2023 National Preparedness Month theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3.”
The campaign will focus on preparing older adults for disasters, specifically older adults from communities that are disproportionally affected by the all-hazard events.
Keep in mind these emergency preparedness tips if you are older or someone with a disability:
Create a support network of family, friends and others who can assist you during an emergency. Plan how you will communicate if you have a communication need. Consider special transportation assistance if you need to evacuate.
Include medicines, medical supplies, batteries and chargers in your emergency kit. That kit should also include: Food, water and essentials for you and pets or service animals; a contact list of important people and care providers; a list of medicines you need; any need-to-know information for first responders and others who might need to help you; and copies of Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance cards.
Learn more at Ready.gov/older-adults and Ready.gov/es/adultos-mayores. For additional information on preparing with disabilities visit Ready.gov/disability or Ready.gov/es/discapacidad in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.