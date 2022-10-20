ALBION — NCPL’s Annual Hogwarts Halloween will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library in Albion. The fifth year of magic and wonder will feature an all-new Hogwarts experience, free and fun for patrons of all ages.
Visit the Ministry of Magic, Ollivander’s Wand Shop, Honeydukes Sweet Shop, and make potions with Professor Snape! And don’t forget to come early for our “Wands at the Ready” Magic Show at 10:15 a.m.
Take photos with our NCPL staff members, who will be dressed up as your favorite characters from the Harry Potter series. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required.
New materials at NCPL branches for October are:
Adult items:
“Dark Intercept” by Andrews & Wilson (#1 in Shepherds series), “The Fossil Hunter” by Tea Cooper, “The Housekeeper” by Joy Fielding, “Sold on Love” by Kathleen Fuller, “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell, and “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs.
Teen items:
“Charming as a Verb” by Ben Phillipe, “Fireborne” by Rosaria Munda, “Skyhunter” by Marie Lu, and “Tweet Cute” by Emma Lord.
Children’s items:
“Happy Halloween from the Very Busy Spider” by Eric Carle, “The Happy Pumpkin,” DK publishing, “Thanks for Nothing!” By Ryan T. Higgins, “Come Next Season” by Kim Norman, “It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse!” By Laura Numeroff, and “My First How to Catch a Witch” by Alice Walstead.
Movies on DVD:
“Ambulance.” rated R (also on BluRay); “The Black Phone.” rated R; “Doll Face,” rated R; “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” not rated; “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” rated PG; and “The Phantom of the Opera,” rated PG-13.
Library of Things, New and Featured:
New: Pumpkin Carving Kit and Ghost Hunting Kit. Featured: Seasonal Silicone Molds in fall/Halloween shapes.
Albion
Children’s Programs
Storytimes will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The theme is “When and Where?” Let’s learn about seasons, time, and locations. Take home the books “When?” and “Where?” by Leo Lionni.
After School Club at Central Noble Primary will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 3-4 p.m. for second grade. Make candy corn punch and play candy corn BINGO; must register to attend.
Teen programs
Teen Halloween Party: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. for ages 10-17 with treats, games, a movie, and Halloween crafts.
Adult programs
Book Club will be Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. We will meet in the Oasis Room to discuss “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate.
Avilla
Children and Family Programs
Storytimes will be Thursdays, Oct. 20 and 27, at 10 a.m. The theme is seasons. On Oct. 20, take home a free copy of the book “If You Hold a Seed.”
A not-so-scary family Halloween event, the Monster Mash Glow Bash, is Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Take home glow party favors and crafts. Costumes are encouraged.
Teen programs
Grades 4 and up are invited to the Teen Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. Play the Ultimate Werewolf card game and design a spooky tote bag. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Please sign up.
Cromwell
Children and Family Programs
Storytimes: Wednesdays, Oct. 19, and 26, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Listen to stories and do related crafts and activities!
Family-friendly Halloween Movie Night: Friday, Oct. 21. The movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. Get a bag of candy, snacks, popcorn, and a cold drink. Costumes are encouraged.
Adults
Euchre Club: Meet every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to play to enjoy one of the library’s more than 100 board and card games
