ALBION — All ages are encouraged to set sail for the Noble County Public Library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” The program will run from Monday until July 16.
During the program, participants will use bookmarks to track their reading by filling in a circle for every 20 minutes spent reading. After the bookmark is completed, it can be turned in at the circulation desk at any Noble County Public Library branch. Each completed bookmark equals one entry toward a Grand Prize that will be drawn at random at the end of the program.
Special events this summer will include educational live animal shows, puppet shows, storytimes, stained glass classes for adults, and crafts, trivia, and cooking classes for tweens and teens.
Patrons will not want to miss the Kick-Off Party Monday from noon until 6 p.m. at NCPL Albion, with food, crafts, activities, and book giveaways. Similar kick-off parties were held Friday at the Avilla and Cromwell branches.
To learn more about the Summer Reading program, stop by your local NCPL branch, visit the website at www.myncpl.us, and be sure to follow Noble County Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to get updates and reminders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.