History program focuses on Statue of Liberty
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center, in partnership with PBS Fort Wayne, will offer a public screening of the Statue of Liberty episode of the PBS series, “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories” on Wednesday, July 19.
The screening will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the reception room. Admission is free, but guests should register at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org/events.
The eight-episode series examines the history of America through some of its most iconic symbols, objects and places. Episodes dive deep into each symbol’s history and how its meaning has changed over time — using them as a gateway to understanding America’s past and present.
In addition to the Statue of Liberty, other episodes explore the history and meaning of Fenway Park, the Hollywood Sign, Gadsden Flag, The American Cowboy, The American Bald Eagle, Stone Mountain and the Golden Gate Bridge.
In each episode, David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, acclaimed philanthropist, and lifelong student of history, explores a symbol from history.
The series examines each seemingly familiar items and their deep, significant and often surprising origins, with meanings connecting everyone to America’s past. Historical thinkers, community members and other experts join in dialogue with Rubenstein on location.
For more information on the program series, visit https://www.pbs.org/weta/iconic-america/.
St. Martin’s clinic seeks sponsors for golf outing
GARRETT — St, Martin’s Health Care Clinic is seeking sponsors and raffle donors to “chip in” for the clinic’s 15th annual benefit golf scramble on Aug 6 at Garrett Country Club.
All proceeds from the “Swingin’ for St. Martin’s” golf benefit will support the clinic’s mission to serve the healthcare needs of uninsured and under-served neighbors living in DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, and Noble counties. This year’s goal is to raise $35,000 and can only become a reality with assistance from community partners.
With the launch of St. Martin’s Mobile Health Clinic in 2023, the clinic needs support more than ever. The hope is to use the mobile clinic to increase health care access for uninsured and under-served patients, who may experience transportation barriers.
Contact Jordyn Bilger at jbilger@smchin.org or by phone at 357-0077 for more information about sponsorship or donation opportunities.
