Carryout ice cream social Saturday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 E Harding St., will have a homemade ice cream and dessert carryout, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Customers should enter the church through Door E on the east side of the church.
Vanilla ice cream in quarts will be available for $6. Texas sheet cake bars and gluten free brownies are $1 each.
Lodge to sell chicken Sunday
AVILLA — Masonic Lodge 460 will sell carryout barbecue chicken Sunday from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Avilla Town Hall, 108 S. Main St.
