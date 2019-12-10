KENDALLVILLE — The Santa Stroll One Mile was held Dec. 7 before the Kendallville Christmas Parade, sponsored by Dekko Investment Services, KPC Media Group and Don Gura’s State Farm Insurance. Here are the results:
Santa Stroll One Mile Results
1. Elias Rojas, 4:32, Male Champion
2. Abraham Longeria, 4:37
3. Ty Alles, 4:49
4. Mike Flora, 4:49, Masters Champion
5. Robert Martin, 5:10
6. Brian Shepherd, 5:26, Grand Masters Champion
7. Jody Brown, 5:32, Female Champion
8. Shane Bender, 6:05, Masters Champion
9. Lanie Martin, 6:07
10. Trinity Parson, 6:23
11. Rachel Klages, 6:26
12. Ruby Clark, 6:32
13. Israel Trejo, 6:33
14. Addison Chordas, 6:33
15. Isabel Quera, 6:57
16. Jeremy Lung, 7:01
17. Brennan Moreno, 7:03
18. Xavier Hofmeister, 7:05
19. Xadian Hofmeister, 7:12
20. Galen Mast, 7:12
21. Lynden Chordas, 7:18
22. Brandon Chordas, 7:18
23. Mya Emmert, 7:22
24. Marla Ober, 7:24, Grand Masters Champion
25. Clark Reed, 7:24
26. Brett Edwards, 7:49
27. Genesis Martinez, 7:46
28. Kevin Hearn, 7:49
29. Kasey Michaels, 7:57
30. Samantha Keene, 8:18
31. Christy Hofmeister, 8:37
32. Ava Emmert, 8:57
33. Nicole Emmert, 8:57
34. Josh Worrell, 10:18
35. Taya Worrell, 10:18
36. Mindy Jones, 12:35
37. Tami Householder, 14:56
38. Don Gura, 14:37
39. Sandra Vuong, 14:37
40 .Angie Kidd, 14:55
41. Nancy Leonhardt, 16:40
42. Larry Leonhardt, 16:40
43. Dian Lute, 15:45
44. Tim Lute, 15:46
45. Chris Kidd, 18:53
46. Julia Nixon, 20:12
47. Ellyne Sollenberger, 20:12
48. Jim Nixon, 20:18
49. Harold Sollenberger, 20:18
