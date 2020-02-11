Luke Sarrazine of Huntertown and Karch Bachman of Wolcottville are among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The dean’s list recognizes academic excellence in the top 20% of each division of undergraduate students.
Three area students achieved academic honors at the University of Alabama.
Jordan E. Axel of Kendallville was named to dean’s list for the fall semester 2019 at the University of Alabama. Students must be full-time undergraduate students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Maddison E. Bryan of LaOtto and Alyssa Nichole Hochstetler of Middlebury, were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Alabama. They are full-time undergraduate students who achieved all A’s for a grade-point average of 4.0. The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Emily Yoder of Middlebury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn. Students must be full-time undergraduates and achieve a grade-point eaverage of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale to be eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.