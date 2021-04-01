The Kendallville Lions Club is sponsoring a spring chicken sale, Port-a-Pit, and a diabetes collection and awareness event Saturday, April 10.
The combined event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the House of Spirits, next to McDonald's, at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ind. 3.
The chicken sale profits will be used locally to help support philanthropic causes. The diabetes collection will sponsor youth who are diabetic going to summer camps.
