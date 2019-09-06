LIGONIER — Fourth-graders from West Noble and Central Noble schools tumbled out of their buses in the early-morning coolness Thursday at Stone’s Trace Tavern National Historic Site, ready in the present to learn about the past.
Thursday and today are Living History Education Days, just ahead of the annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous this weekend.
The students, who have Indiana history in the fourth grade, divided into groups to spend Thursday rotating through nine education stations, learning the skills that pioneer children their age would have used in everyday life. Some fifth-grade classes who are studying U.S. history, also attend. East Noble eighth-graders will visit the site today.
Jim Hossler, president of the Stone’s Trace Historical Society, said Central Noble’s 89 fourth-graders attended the Living History event Thursday, joining 189 West Noble students.
“West Noble’s been a big part of Stone’s Trace for many years,” Hossler said. “Fourth-graders get the most out of it, though.”
Hossler said the educational event had previously been held in May, but after three years of rain-outs, the society decided to move the event to September, just ahead of the festival when many activities are already set up. The change had another bonus: the Regulators’ rendezvous campers were available for the fall date, but not in the spring.
The festival is noted for its authenticity to the pre-1870s, Hossler said. All encampments, music and costumes are period correct, meaning that nothing modern can be visible. Food is cooked over an open fire and the menu is what people in the 1800s would have eaten.
The educational stations for Thursday and today offered a chance for students to try the everyday skills that pioneer kids needed to survive. At the militia station, students were issued wooden rifles, then snapped to attention in a straight line for learning marching commands — a skill necessary for frontier defense.
“Privates make $8 a month,” the drill commander said as he handed out script when the exercise finished. Most students thought it was a paltry sum.
At other stations, students dipped string, tied to a stick, many times into a boiling pot of candle wax to create candles needed for light. Teams of two students manned the crosscut saw to see how long it would take to saw through a log, as firewood was constantly needed for heat and cooking.
Students had to work together to raise a 4-by-6-foot log cabin made of boards resembling a giant Lincoln Logs toy set. Students also tried archery and observed musket and rifle shooting, blacksmithing for wrought-iron utensils and rope making. First-person interpreters shared the stories of settlers and Native American experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.