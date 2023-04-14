KIMMELL — This June, the Kimmell House Inn Bed and Breakfast will welcome local artists and art enthusiasts to its third annual spring Arts Market. Thirty-six local artists have been selected for the market on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the inn, 1397 N. U.S. 33. Admission and parking are free.
A great diversity of northeast Indiana will attend. Artists skilled in wood, glass, textile, jewelry, canvas, soap, candles, ceramics, crafts, metal and other media will display and sell their beautiful objects. Food, beverages and tours of the inn will be available to market visitors.
Inn owner Deb Stoops said she founded the market as a good community event, and give local artists a venue to display and sell their work. The first market was indoors in the fall. Subsequent markets have been in June to permit vendor displays outdoors.
Stoops posted the market application on the inn’s Facebook page, Applicants went through a selection process and 36 were chosen for the market, with an eye for variety in their work.
Shoppers will find unique items at the market.
“I think the community, as a whole, likes to support small businesses,” Stoops said.
Stoops said she’s made some changes to the bed-and-breakfast inn operations. The restaurant is now closed to walk-in lunch customers, but the space remains available as tea room with parties by reservation. Stoops continues to cook brunch for her inn guests.
The solid Brick Italianate home was built in 1876 and is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Homes.
According to Alvord’s History of Noble County, Indiana, Orlando Kimmell came with his parents from Ohio to western Noble County in 1851. He was 21 years old.
Kimmell took over his father’s farm in 1863 and expanded it from 195 acres to 1,098 acres. In 1876, his agricultural endeavors continued to prosper and he and his wife, Jane, were able to build a new house.
Kimmell kept meticulous records and a few interesting facts about the home are known. It took 96,650 bricks to build the 4,000-square-foot home. It cost only $340 to lay the bricks. The entire home was built for less than $5,000. Some of the original features of the house were central heat and indoor plumbing — luxuries at the time. The original woodwork and hardware are still intact today.
Kimmell was a prominent member of the newly formed Republican Party. He first served as Noble County Commissioner for two terms, and was then elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 1877. He was nominated again, but chose not to run again for office. The Republican Party also nominated him for the 12th District seat in Congress in 1897, but he again chose not to run.
Locally, Orlando Kimmell served for 12 years as the president of the Noble County Agricultural Fair Association. He was president of the Cromwell State Bank and a stockholder in the Wolf Lake Bank. Because of his frequent contributions to the community and his participation in procuring a railroad siding for the little village of Sparta, the town was named Kimmell in his honor.
The home has always been privately owned, and since leaving the Kimmell family in the 1960’s has only passed ownership three times. In 2002, Dean and Deb Stoops bought the house and surrounding 12 acres and began renovations, with the goal of opening a bed and breakfast. This year the couple will celebrate 21 years of opening their home to travelers.
Learn more on our website: https://www.kimmellhouseinn.com/ or its Facebook page, The Kimmell House Inn Bed and Breakfast.
