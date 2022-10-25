ALBION — Albion Lions Club 25B is partnering with four Albion businesses for a “Dollars for Dogs” fundraiser to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Doc’s Do-It Best Hardware & Rental, Albion Veterinary Clinic, Kountry Table and Albion Village Foods are taking donations at the cash register for Leaders Dogs for the Blind through Oct. 31. Donors will be given a tag to fill out with their name (or their pet’s name, a child or grandchild’s name) which will be displayed at the business.
Lions Clubs International founded Leader Dogs for the Blind in 1939. Lions clubs have been dedicated ambassadors and loyal supporters of the mission since then.
Leader Dogs for the Blind empowers people who are blind, visually impaired or deaf-blind with skills for a lifetime of independent travel, opening doors that may seem to have closed with the loss of sight. Thanks to the generosity of dedicated supporters, all programs are provided free to clients, including meals and housing during training, travel and equipment.
This “Dollars for Dogs” fundraiser is a fun way to involve the local community in raising awareness and funds for this important cause.
For more information on this and future Albion Lions Club events, follow Albion Lions Club 25B on Facebook.
