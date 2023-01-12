KENDALLVILLE — Director Michael Johnston has announced the cast for Gaslight Playhouse’s production of “the Odd Couple” in March. Performances are March 12, 13 and 14 in the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center.
Leading the cast are Jack Christian as neat freak Felix Ungar and Serek Palmer as slob Oscar Madison. Supporting cast members are Marlayna Geegh as Speed, Jennifer Strong as Madge (Murray), Cynthia DeCook as Rose (Roy), Abby King Cole as Vanessa (Vinnie), Bonnie Koontz as Gwen Pigeon and Cathie Kreigh as Cecile Pigeon.
“The Odd Couple” is the third of four shows in Gaslight’s first full season at the CLC. Tickets are $17 per person, and $15 per person for senior citizens and students in grade K-12.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented July 21, 22 and 23, directed by Josh Ogle.
Gaslight Playhouse is Noble County’s longest-operating community theater, governed by a board of directors from the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.