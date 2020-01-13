iHire hosting Business After Hours
ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Business After Hours event of 2020 on Thursday at iHire, 245 N. Hetzler Court, Angola, from 5-7 p.m.
iHire is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be offering anniversary-themed food and drinks.
Business After Hours is a monthly after-hours networking event open to all members and non-members of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
There is no cost for members and $25 for non-members.
Registration is recommended by emailing the Chamber at officeadmin@angolachamber.org or by calling the Chamber office at 665-3512.
Freshman orientation at AHS
ANGOLA — Angola High School will host freshman orientation for incoming ninth graders on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
All current Angola Middle School eighth graders and at least one parent are required to attend.
Graduation requirements will be explained along with college and career pathways. Course registration materials will be distributed and online course registration will be covered.
Orientation will be held in the high school gym. Those attending are asked to enter through Door 21.
Details are available by calling an AHS guidance counselor at 665-2186.
Mobile mammography in Angola
ANGOLA — Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography, based in Fort Wayne, will be at Home Sweet Home, 419 N. Wayne St., on Friday.
Call 483-1847 or 800-727-8439 to make an appointment.
The mammograms are provided in a coach by trained individuals from the Breast Diagnostic Center. The screen takes about 15 minutes.
All women 35 years old and older are welcome, whether insured or uninsured. Funding is available for women who need financial assistance.
Concerts announced at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — The Ruoff Music Center recently announced concerts for the summer season.
Matchbox 20 will perform with guests the Wallflowers on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Foreigner with the bands Kansas and Europe will hit the stage on Saturday, July 25. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at Livenation.com.
Listings of upcoming concerts, can be found at the web site.
