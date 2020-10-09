DEAR AMOR: I have been trying to grow onions for years and they rarely get larger than the size of a golf ball! I buy sets that I pick up at a local nursery or a big box store and plant them according to recommended depth. I have grown them in several states (mostly upper Midwest) and in several different garden situations, including raised beds. My green onions turn out fabulous but I just can’t grow decent regular onions! — Lisa, of Sturgis, Michigan
DEAR LISA: I suspect you got the wrong onion variety that you wish to grow! Personally, in my 19 years of gardening, I have not planted bulb onions at all. Good news for you, I found out that we can actually raise softball-size onions.
The first step to consider when purchasing onion transplants is to think outside the box. In my personal experience, I had better harvest satisfaction when I bought my seeds online rather than locally from stores near me. Obtaining onion varieties that are favorable to our climate location, or varieties recommended to other states, makes a great difference in producing onions everyone can be proud of.
Onion varieties to grow: Short-Day Onion, recommended for the southern states, will start bulbing when the day length of those states reaches 10-12 hours. Intermediate-Day Onion for middle states will start bulbing when day length reaches 12-14 hours. Long-Day Onion for the northern states will start bulbing when day length reaches 14-16 hours.
Northern Indiana and all of Michigan should choose to plant the Long-Day Onion variety. It is also best to know that there are sweet and pungent onions to choose from making a purchase.
We got the plant. What do we do now? Soil preparation in the fall, before spring planting, is highly recommended for a bounteous harvest.
Michigan State University Extension says that onions grow best in well drained and cultivated sandy, loam soil. For clay soils, work in compost to loosen compaction. Heavier soils do not allow onion bulbs to grow to their potential.
Purdue Extension suggests adding rotted manure, compost, or other organic matter in the fall, ahead of the spring crop, and working it into the soil.
A soil test can determine the need to add fertilizer and in what amounts. Apply a fertilizer that is high in phosphorus and potassium such as 6-24-24 at 4 to 5 pounds per 100 square feet of garden area in the absence of soil test recommendations. On high fertility soils, the fertilizer application should be limited to a side-dressing application of nitrogen 2 to 3 weeks after planting.
Good luck to all onion growers next year!
To learn more about raising onions, visit:
https://www.canr.msu.edu/resources/how_to_grow_onions_1
https://ag.purdue.edu/hla/pubs/HO/HO-67.pdf
DEAR READERS: Do you have garden questions for me? Let me know! Email your questions to me at dearamor@yahoo.com
