KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library has summer activities for all ages available at two locations, its Kendallville building and the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City. These ongoing activities are:
Flamingo Decorating Contest
Begins Tuesday, June 1, at both locations. The library has 150 yard flamingos...and the first 150 households to stop in at either library location and claim one will be entered into a decorating contest. Take your flamingo home, decorate it, and send the library a picture by the end of the day on June 15. Use your imagination when you are decorating. Submit photos online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org, email them to info@kendallvillelibrary.org or send them via Facebook Messenger. The staff will narrow down the entries and then patrons can vote for their favorite in the library from June 21-25. The overall winner receives a prize.
Cortex Daily Paint Project: 31 Day Challenge (Animals with August Wren)
Begins June 1 at both locations. Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch any day in June to view a Creativebug video and paint. Patrons can paint one day or every day if they like. Pick up supplies for this in-person, Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL or the Customer Service Desk at Limberlost Branch.
Kendallville Farmer’s Market
Every Saturday, beginning May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Come to the Kendallville Farmer’s Market to visit with library staff and shop for local produce, crafts, and more. The Kendallville Public Library is proud to team up with The Community Learning Center for these event. Learn more about the Farmer’s Market by joining the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/738837863608180.
Flamingo Contest: Submission Deadline
Tuesday, June 15, at both locations is the deadline to submit photos of your decorated flamingo. Submit your photo online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org, email to info@kendallvillelibrary.org or send via Facebook Messenger. Staff will narrow down the choices. Voting is once per day for your favorite in the library from June 21-25.
Cortex Drawing Projects: 31 Patterns with Courtney Cerruti
Begins July 1 at both locations. Come to The Cortex at KPL or the designated area at the Limberlost Branch any day in July to follow a Creativebug video and paint. Patrons can draw one day or every day. Pick up supplies for this in-person, Cortex project at the Adult Customer Service Desk at KPL or the Customer Service Desk at the Limberlost Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.