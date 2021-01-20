These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Josiah Daniel, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Lyndon and Mary Beth (Lambright) Miller, Wolcottville.
Ava Laurelle, a girl, was born Jan. 18 to Matthew and Norma (Slabach) Yoder, Middlebury.
Kari Janae, a girl, was born to David and Laverta (Miller) Frey, Millersburg.
Lori Ann, a girl, was born Jan. 13 to Daniel and Kari (Chupp) Bontrager.
Micah John, a boy, was born Jan. 13 to Merlin and Ruth Ann (Yoder) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Isaiah Paul, a boy, was born Jan. 13 to Ivan and Mary (Whetstone) Kempf, Howe.
