DEAR AMOR: I seem to have no luck growing anything from seed. I can get cuttings to grow roots and plant the new plants, but every time I try germinating seeds I get nowhere, or they start and then stop. What am I doing wrong? I have tried germinating outdoors and indoors, in the ground, in egg cartons, in small pots and in large pots. Nothing sprouts for me! Maybe some of them are expired, but this is an ongoing issue for me. Am I over watering, under watering, giving them too much light, too little light? I have no idea — nothing sprouts. I’ve basically given up; I just buy plants now. I spent so much money on seeds and never get anywhere. — Rachel
DEAR RACHEL: Spring will be here before we know it. This seed germinating issue does have something to do with everything you mentioned. It is also good to point out that seeds have their own germination capabilities or less of it without implementing speed germination technique like scarring the seed or soaking for a certain time in water. Speed germination is a must for colder climates because growing time periods for these areas are very short.
Seed Vigor
This is why we always buy our seeds from reliable online merchants or the big box stores. Besides maybe thinking our seed is expired as the reason why it has not grown, fully developed seeds harvested from mature plants are the ones which germinate as expected. There is some assurance of that from good seed companies.
I had made a lot of seed purchases from eBay or Amazon, that are not available from catalogs or local stores, which has brought me so much heartache. Some seeds being sold have not developed a living, healthy embryo that can grow. Seed sellers just wanted to argue that those are current year’s seeds!
When I got lucky with seeds that actually grew, I saved good seeds from good plants for the next growing season.
Germinating seeds
Most seeds need a head start indoors and then can be transplanted outdoors around Mother’s Day. The seed packets will give instructions about its specific seed germination. Some seeds need soaking in water before sowing directly in the garden. It takes some time for the moisture to reach the embryo of hard coated seeds. Scarring the seed helps speed up its germination.
Other seeds may have no protective covers but are very difficult to grow without scarring the thin, rubber-like skin, such as the winged beans. Breaking the skin to allow moisture inside makes the seed germinate in only a few days. Otherwise the growing period could be three weeks or more, or not at all.
Another very hard-to-grow seed is the Momordica Charantia, also known as Bittermelon. It takes up to three weeks or longer to germinate, or maybe not at all, depending on where you got the seeds.
Lighting and watering
Penn State Extension teaches that: “Seeds need optimal amounts of water, oxygen, temperature, and light to germinate. If we don’t create the most optimal environment possible, then plants tend to germinate slowly and unevenly.”
In the absence of a heated greenhouse, we can raise our seedlings in covered seed trays. Egg cartons, small pots, and large pots also works. Cover its top with a kitchen clear plastic wrap to create the most optimal environment for the seeds. Place in a bright, sunny and heated area in the house. When the seeds have sprouted, remove its cover.
However, let us not forget that some seeds also germinate better in the dark. Move to a bright location right away after the seeds germinate. Otherwise, “damping off” may cause your plant to start and then stop.
A soggy soil for the seedlings is also a root cause for this fungal attack. Water only when the top soil is dry to the touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.