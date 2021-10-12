As you can imagine, the landscape of healthcare has been ever changing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hospital teams have adjusted to changing procedures, changing guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE), rapidly changing patient volumes and more. It’s been a hugely challenging time, but with flexibility, patience, tenacity and teamwork, we have continued to navigate the unknown for the sake of our patients and their families.
What hasn’t changed during the past year and a half is the fundamental character of the Parkview people who build their lives around caring for others. We are problem-solvers by nature, and when we see problems, we seek to understand and address them. Knowledge and teamwork are pivotal, and just as we apply those tools to patient care, we can apply them to community needs as well.
Like other communities across the region and the nation, we’ve faced a challenge in recent months, keeping our emergency medical services (EMS) teams appropriately staffed. Fortunately, we continue to provide high-quality care through our ability to draw help from across the Parkview Health system when we need it. We are very proud of our EMS co-workers, who work tirelessly to provide professional, compassionate first-response services daily in Noble County. Theirs is not an easy job, but it is a vital and rewarding one.
Like other operators of medical transport services throughout the state, we have been recruiting new hires but qualified paramedics and EMTs are currently in short supply. So we looked to our relationships with community partners for a solution that can benefit the community.
Parkview Noble is partnering with the Freedom Academy – the nonprofit training organization providing workforce skills development courses throughout northeast Indiana – to offer training for local residents who are interested in becoming emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Freedom Academy reached out to us to discuss the creation of an EMT training course, and we are pleased to be providing the primary instructor. This partnership gives students the opportunity to interact with a Parkview paramedic who has been in the field, so they get exposure to real-world situations and instruction from a seasoned professional.
We hope the classes will provide not only a great educational experience, but also a potential source of employment that could be life-changing for the students who enroll. Earning EMT certification can open doors to other EMS roles, such as paramedic, as well as to other healthcare positions. And from Parkview’s perspective, we are excited about being able to develop potential candidates for employment who share our drive to serve the community.
It’s a commonsense partnership creating opportunities for personal growth and good jobs, and we’re excited for the first course to get underway!
Classes will begin Oct. 25 and will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond Street, in Kendallville. Parkview Noble/Parkview LaGrange EMS Training Officer Tina Sellars, NREMT-P, PI, is ready to welcome interested candidates who hold a valid driver’s license, are responsible and reliable, and feel called to care for people in what can be very stressful circumstances in those patients’ lives. High school students may enroll in the course; however, they must turn 18 by the end of the course in order to receive state certification.
The training course will run from October to February. At its conclusion, students will take a test to earn their certification as EMTs through the Indiana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Commission. The maximum number of students who can enroll is 20, but registration is already beginning to fill up, so anyone interested in the training course should enroll immediately and not delay.
Once enrollment reaches at least 15 people, Parkview Noble EMS, as the training institution, can provide students with the convenience of being able to take the test locally, instead of having to travel to Indianapolis.
For cost information, and to enroll in the EMT training course, call the Freedom Academy at 260-347-0887. Deadline for registration is Oct. 20. The Freedom Academy can help students find financial assistance as needed.
