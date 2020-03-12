Civil War Days committee to meet
ANGOLA — The Angola American History and Civil War Days committee plans to meet on Monday, March 23, at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in getting involved in the annual event.
