Community band to play gazebo concert
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Community Band will play its final concert Saturday at 7 p.m. in the gazebo on the courthouse square. The public is welcome.
Kendallville church plans rummage sale
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church will have a rummage sale on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at 411 E. Harding St.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, which is $3 per bag.
