"Leaf Casting with Al Huth," a free class offered at the Kendallville Public Library, drew a large and enthusiastic following.
The class for people age 18 and older was full to capacity Wednesday night.
Students made a leaf casting with Master Gardener Al Huth. The concrete supplies were provided, but each student brought a large leaf to cast.
For information about library classes call 343-2010 or visit kendallvillelibrary.org.
