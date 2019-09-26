Leaf casting class

The leaf casting class taught by Al Huth at the Kendallville Public Library Wednesday night was full to capacity. Participants displayed their leaves before work began.

 By Grace Housholder ghousholder@kpcmedia.com

"Leaf Casting with Al Huth," a free class offered at the Kendallville Public Library, drew a large and enthusiastic following.

The class for people age 18 and older was full to capacity Wednesday night.

Students made a leaf casting with Master Gardener Al Huth. The concrete supplies were provided, but each student brought a large leaf to cast.

For information about library classes call 343-2010 or visit kendallvillelibrary.org.

