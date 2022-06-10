Democrats to have June meeting
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Democrats will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Caramel corn will be for sale for $3.
Car show on tap at Council on Aging
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Council on Aging will present is second annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its senior center, 561 S. Main St. A Rome Pizza food truck will provide food.
Registration is $10 per vehicle and begins at 10 a.m. The show is limited to the first 80 vehicles. Parking is available at The Crew Youth Center, the council’s lot off of Iddings Street, and at American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St.
Donors needed for LaGrange blood drive
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mtzion” to schedule an appointment.
Blood donors are urgently needed, as the blood supply historically is reduced during the summer months. All blood types are needed, either as whole blood units or for components such as red cells, platelets or plasma.
One blood donation helps multiple patients in their recovery from cancer, trauma, sickle cell disease, chronic diseases and burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.