These area students were among 382 undergraduates at Manchester University named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours, with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades, are included on the dean’s list. Included on the dean’s list are these students and their majors:
Albion: Madelyn Hosford, history; and Courtney Smith, social work.
Churubusco: Sara Shultz, early childhood and elementary education.
Columbia City: James Cash, accounting; Natalee Gawthrop, biology-chemistry. Joshua Gorney, K-12 human performance education; Connor Ladd, religious studies; Elizabeth Russell, psychology; and Lauren Smith, business management.
Huntertown: Kaylee Blough, psychology, and Victoria Blough, psychology; Joseph Henschel, sport management and professional sales; Macy Miller, biology-chemistry and global health; and Austin Wenger, biology-chemistry.
Larwill: Isabelle Bishop, elementary education; and Emilee Fetters, social work.
Ligonier: Zachery Brazel, biology-chemistry.
Middlebury: Connor Glenn, biology-chemistry.
Millersburg: Isaac Miller, accounting.
Pierceton: Conner Sherwin, criminal justice and religious studies.
Manchester University has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
