Fallen firefighters honored this weekend
EMMITSBURG, Maryland — Sunday at 10 a.m., the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years will be remembered in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s production of America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters.
This 45-minute special will be available to watch on www.firehero.org and social media platforms.
Saturday night, there will be an Honor Guard standing watch at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial throughout the night until late Sunday morning when the National Tribute ends. The Honor Guard can be seen by going to the NFFF Webcam at www.firehero.org/fallen-firefighters/memorial-park/live-ca. In addition, landmarks across the U.S., including buildings, bridges, fire stations, and homes will light up in red to honor America’s fallen firefighters as part of the Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters program.
On Sunday, America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters begins with bells ringing across the country in honor of our fallen firefighters through our Bells Across America for Fallen Firefighters program. For more information on how you can take part in these programs, visit www.firehero.org.
