SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Solid Waste Association of North America has created the Harvey W. Gershman Scholarship for university juniors and seniors pursuing a career in solid waste, recycling or sustainable resource management.
The new $5,000-a-year scholarship of is funded by a donation from Harvey Gershman, a co-founder and owner of Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, which is a solid waste management consulting firm based in Northern Virginia. SWANA will manage the scholarship as part of its annual Grant H. Flint International Scholarship program.
“SWANA is very grateful to Harvey Gershman for this very generous contribution,” said SWANA Executive Director David Biderman. “The Gershman Scholarship will enable college students interested in solid waste management as a career to pursue that goal for years. Consistent with our goal of attracting young people into the industry and creating the next generation of industry and SWANA leaders, we say, ‘thank you, Harvey!’”
The Gershman Scholarship prioritizes students enrolled at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, but is also open to university juniors and seniors nominated by their chapter to SWANA’s Grant H. Flint Scholarship Program.
“My interest in better waste management started as an engineering undergraduate at Northeastern University,” Gershman said. “I feel very blessed to support this scholarship because there is still so much more to be done to engage future generations in ways that will lead to better solid waste management and SWANA is the leading association seeking to improve it.”
SWANA will post information and applications for the 2021 Gershman Scholarship, Grant H. Flint Scholarships and the Robert P. Stearns/SCS Engineers Scholarship on Feb. 1 at swana.org/community/awards-scholarships/scholarships-internships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.