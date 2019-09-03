Clark releases single from new album
INDIANAPOLIS — The newly released single and title track from Indiana native and nationally recognized musician Dane Clark’s new album “Rebel Town” is available now on Amazon, iTunes, DaneClark.com, and other digital platforms.
Clark and his band premiered the song on the nationally recognized radio show “The Bob & Tom Show” recently and have performed the song this summer on various shows while supporting The Allman Betts Band, Gin Blossoms, and more and also has several upcoming Indianapolis shows including the Rathskeller on Friday, Nov.1 and The Vogue opening for John Waite on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The single features the legendary Carlene Carter on background vocals. It will remain as a free download until the release of the entire highly anticipated album, which is set for Oct. 1.
Visit daneclark.com to access the download.
This is Clark’s sixth album. He began making a name for himself as a session drummer in the Indianapolis area in the early 1980’s. As well as with John Mellencamp, Dane has recorded with John Prine, Steve Earle, Ian Hunter, Janis Ian, Carrie Newcomer, The Bob And Tom Band, and a multitude of others. He has produced and played multiple instruments on releases by rock and roll hall of famer Donovan and a soon to be released project by the iconic 60’s band Moby Grape.
