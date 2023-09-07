Lakewood women’s ministry to host Bible study
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Women’s Ministry will present a seven-week Bible study for women, “When You Pray.”
The sessions will study six prayers in the Bible and what the Bible teaches about how to pray. Sessions will take place every Wednesday, Oct. 4-Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn. The cost is $22, which includes a workbook. Books can be picked up on Oct. 4. Spaces for the 1:30 p.m. sessions are limited.
Anyone with questions may call Lakewood Park Baptist Church at 925-1393 or email kharvey@lakewoodpark.org. Register online at lakewoodpark.org.
Pork burger sale to benefit DAV
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans of DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties will have a pork burger sale Saturday in a parking lot at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 in Kendallville. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the pork burgers are sold out.
Noble County Suicide Prevention to Host Candlelight Vigil
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Suicide Prevention will host a candlelight vigil for those who have experienced loss on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Room A at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Guests of all ages are welcome to share about their loved ones, listen to music and find community resources. The event is sponsored by the Northeastern Center. The Bowen Center, Veterans Administration and other organizations will have information booths about available resources.
Registration is not required. Send questions to Noble County Suicide Prevention on Facebook or email noblecountysuicideprevention@gmail.com.
