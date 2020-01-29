These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Jason J. a boy, was born Jan. 28 to Jonathan and Lora (Lehman) Yoder, Topeka.
Maciah Jon, a boy, was born Jan. 27 to Merle and Delores (Mast) Lehman, Middlebury.
Emily Kay, a girl, was born Jan. 27 to Devon and Joanna (Miller) Hostetler, LaGrange.
Alivia Jade, a girl, was born Jan. 26 to Marcus and Eva (Stutzman) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Dylan Cade, a boy, was born Jan. 25 to Ervin and Dorothy (Hochstetler) Yoder, Shipshewana.
