Michael Talaga of Huntertown is among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga. To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.50 term grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
Talaga is a senior majoring in business administration and a graduate of Canterbury High School. Founded in 1835, Oglethorpe University is Atlanta’s only co-educational small private college, home to 1,385 students from 36 states and 29 countries.
