ANGOLA — The Trine University Theatre Department is set to bring “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” to the stage this weekend.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. All shows take place in Ryan Concert Hall at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for students age 5 to 18, and free for members of the Trine community.
“Vintage Hitchcock” is set as a 1940s radio show featuring adaptations of three movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock: The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps.
“We are trying to stage this as close to a ‘40s show as possible,” said LouAnn Homan, director. “We are trying to be very authentic for our audience.”
Cast members are Sean Carpenter, a mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne; Caden Daffron, computer engineering major from Granger; Anna Dressler, a design engineering technology major from Fort Wayne; Dominic Garner, a computer science and information technology major from Waterloo; Benton Knox, a mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis; Muriel Mackie, a marketing major from Hillsdale, Michigan; Andie Mendoza, a biomedical engineering major from LaGrange; Sage Scherzer, a communication major from Elkhorn, Wisconsin; Aidan Smith, a mechanical engineering major from Connersville; Parker Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; and James Wordleman, a mechanical engineering major from Bremen.
The crew consists of stage manager and costumer Katrina Kellog, a design engineering technology major from Bryan, Ohio; prop master Chantale Leavell, a biochemistry major from Gary; and sound technician Allison Miller, a criminal justice major from Fort Worth, Texas.
