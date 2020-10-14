Pleasant Lake bazaar Saturday
PLEASANT LAKE — An outdoor event will be held Saturday at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, 1205 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake.
The school's fall bazaar will include crafts and a drawing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
Funds raised will sponsor families for Christmas.
