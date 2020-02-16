KENDALLVILLE — A chicken dinner benefit at the Kendallville Elks Lodge, 120 Weston Ave., Kendallville, Saturday, Feb. 29, will benefit the family of Andrew Allen Carpenter, who died Oct. 29, 2019, from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
The benefit will include B&D BBQ chicken (Don Howard), raffles, a silent auction and live entertainment. Serving (eat in or carry out) will begin at 3 p.m.
Andrew Carpenter was a 21-year-old college athlete when he died, after spending 10 days on life support.
A native of Fort Wayne, he was a 2017 graduate of Lakewood Park Christian School and was attending Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Chairman of the fundraiser is Mike Bruce, along with John Lane and Adam Edsall.
Mike Bruce coached Andrew with his father in youth baseball. “He and my son played together at Ivy Tech,” he said. “This would have been his second year. Andrew touched a lot of people’s lives. We are here to help and show support for the family.”
Survivors include Andrew’s parents, Matt and Amy Carpenter of Kendallville; his sister, Leslie Carpenter of Kendallville; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marilyn Carpenter of Kendallville; maternal grandparents, Sharon and James Dunnuck of Columbia City; and paternal great-grandmother Grace Gillespie of Kendallville, and many other relatives.
The $10 chicken dinner by B&D BBQ will be dine in or carry-out. With the chicken will be served potato casserole, sweet corn bake and dinner roll.
To order, call Kendallville Elks at 347-0760 or Mike Bruce at 302-645.
All proceeds will benefit the Carpenter family.
Checks can be made out to: Carpenter Family Benefit Fund.
People not attending may mail donations to: Campbell and Fetter Bank, 126 S. Orchard St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.