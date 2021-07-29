KENDALLVILLE — Non-profit agencies that provide services to women and/or children in Noble County are invited to apply for a special grant being offered this summer by Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties.
As part of the “Power of the Purse” event on Aug. 27, a real-time fundraiser will encourage giving specifically for the selected organization. In advance of this event, the “Power of the Purse” team will work with the non-profit to create a promotional video that will be used on Aug. 27, and can be used by the organization in its own fundraising efforts.
The deadline for applications is Monday, Aug. 9. This simple one-screen application can be found at crossroadsuw.org/potpgrant.
Tickets are on sale now for the “Power of the Purse” event, being held this year at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, on Friday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
More than 40 purses, all donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals, will be raffled off at this event. The purses and their contents are each valued at $250 and up. Guests can also enter to win the “Power Purse”, which has a value of over $1,000.
This year’s “Power of the Purse” will kick off United Way’s annual fundraising campaign and raise money for non-profit partners. Tickets can be purchased for $35 at crossroadsuw.org/purse.
The raffle is governed by and shall be run consistent with the Indiana Gaming Commission CG-16 Raffle License #01236.
