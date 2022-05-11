FORT WAYNE — Reservations are now being taken for “Take a Walk in Their Shoes” brunch on Sunday, May 15, at Well Grounded Café, 14517 Lima Road.
The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and guests must have a paid reservation prior to the event. Reservations can be made through the link: https://jotform.com/220914708075154
Lindsey Brown, Miss Fort Wayne 2022, is the founder of ‘Take a Walk in Their Shoes’ created from childhood and ‘tween’ years of being bullied and struggling with suicidal thoughts. The goal is to advocate for those experiencing bullying and mental health crises through starting conversations and creating safe spaces.
Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the event will feature guest speakers focusing on positive mental health including: Jamelle Godlewski, founder of “Club Hope,” Councilwoman Michelle Chambers; Lydia Suzan, host of “Act Now Advocacy Podcast” and Brown.
At the brunch, guests will hear about topics including addiction, suicidal thoughts, mental health struggles and women in leadership who take their personal development and understanding of all people to a new level.
Funds raised from the event will be donated to a non-profit. Raffle tickets will be sold, as well as food and coffee from Well Grounded Café.
