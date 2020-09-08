INSPIRE brings consumer magazine to Kendalllville patrons
KENDALLVILLE — Consumer Reports offers unbiased reviews and ratings in many products and services. Now the magazine is available at your fingertips, from home, through the Kendallville Public Library.
The Indiana State Library recently re-launched INSPIRE, Indiana’s Virtual Library. This service is hosted locally by the Kendallville Public Library. Consumer Reports is one of the featured resources within the database, and is available to anyone in Indiana.
Use this link, http://bit.ly/KPLInspire, to see Consumer Reports front and center. Just click on it and search within Consumer Reports articles to find topics of interest.
Residents who have an IP address that is recognized as being within Indiana will be able to access INSPIRE instantly. If the IP address is not recognized, an account must be created.
INSPIRE has hundreds of resources available. The Kendallville Public Library will feature one each month in its newsletter, available in the library or for online subscription here: http://bit.ly/kplemail.
